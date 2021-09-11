Olaf weakens after hitting Mexico's Los Cabos as Cat 2 storm

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Olaf has slipped back to tropical storm force after slamming into the Los Cabos resorts at the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula with 100 mph winds and then drenching the region with torrential rains.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says winds had dropped to 40 mph by Friday afternoon.

At least 700 local residents spent the night in shelters while an estimated 20,000 foreign tourists hunkered down in their hotels.

Officials say they have no reports of lives lost.