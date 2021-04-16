NY Jets legend Al Toon's daughter found dead in Arizona after apparent murder-suicide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The daughter of New York Jets legend Al Toon was killed over the weekend in an apparent murder-suicide in Scottsdale.

On Monday afternoon, Scottsdale police identified the woman as 28-year-old Molly Elizabeth Lillard.

Her husband was identified as 36-year-old Royce Dale Lillard III.

"At this point in the investigation, all indications are that this was a murder-suicide," the spokesperson said.

Condolences are being shared across social media in Wisconsin, where the family still has ties.

Lillard is a former volleyball standout who played for the Michigan Wolverines.

“We are extremely heartbroken and at a loss for words at this moment," the volleyball team wrote in a statement. "The Michigan Volleyball family is sending all of our love to Molly Toon and her family. She was an amazing friend, daughter, teammate, and mother. Molly will be greatly missed.”

Completely heartbroken. 💔 Praying for the Toon family and sending love to the entire @umichvball family. Love you, Molly. pic.twitter.com/vqRPFZgFAV — Erin Virtue (@ErinVirtue) April 13, 2021

Police not releasing any new information on what led to the murder-suicide, but officers responded to the home around 5 p.m. on Sunday, where they found Lillard at the front of the home with gunshot wounds.

She was transported to the hospital, where she was declared dead, police said.

Shortly after finding Lillard, officers learned that the woman's husband, the alleged shooting suspect, went back inside the home and barricaded himself inside.

Officers tried to get in touch with the man for several hours without success, police said.

According to a spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department, a SWAT team later went inside the home and found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Nicole Grigg at KNXV first reported this story.