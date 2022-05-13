Watch
Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake

Mark Humphrey/AP
People demonstrate outside the courthouse where the sentencing hearing for former nurse RaDonda Vaught is being held Friday, May 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient in March after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 12:04 PM, May 13, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hundreds of health care workers are protesting outside a Nashville courthouse where a former Tennessee nurse faces up to eight years in prison for mistakenly causing the death of a patient.

RaDonda Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in March after she accidentally administered the wrong medication.

At minimum, the judge could give her a suspended sentence on Friday.

Her conviction is a rallying point for nurses frustrated by poor working conditions made worse by the pandemic.

Some have left bedside nursing and others have left the profession altogether, saying the risk of going to prison for a mistake has made nursing intolerable.

