National Burrito Day: Which restaurant chains are offering deals today

Marie Estrada
8:10 PM, Apr 4, 2018
SAN DIEGO — Step aside, Taco Tuesday.

Thursday, April 5 marks National Burrito Day — meaning you can save on your favorite Mexican eats across the country. Here's list of restaurants that are celebrating with special deals.

Del Taco

 On Thursday the chain will give a free order of fries to customers who purchase a 2 for $5 burrito deal.

Rubio's

Celebrate National Burrito Day with San Diego's own Rubio's! They'll be offering any burrito for $5 all day with the purchase of a beverage (we're not sure if cerveza counts). Click HERE for the coupon! 

Sombrero Mexican

 

Word in the twittersphere is...Sombrero's Mexican food restaurants will offer buy one, get one for $1 burritos. Yum! 

The Catch: You need to show them the Tweet when you check out! Click HERE when you do. 

El Pollo Loco

Burrito-lovers will be happy to know that it's a buy one, get one kind of day at El Pollo Loco. Click here for the coupon.

