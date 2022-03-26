Watch
Missouri station offering Russian state radio to listeners

Margaret Stafford)/AP
Peter Schartel, who runs a small radio company in Liberty, Mo., poses on March 17, 2022, The suburban Kansas City radio station, KCXL, is facing criticism for airing Russian state-sponsored programming in the midst of the Ukrainian war. Schartel says he is standing up for free speech and alternative viewpoints(AP Photo/Margaret Stafford)
Posted at 11:04 AM, Mar 26, 2022
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A radio station based in suburban Kansas City is facing criticism for airing Russian state-sponsored programming during the Ukrainian war.

Peter Schartel owns KCXL in Liberty, Missouri, a small station run on a shoestring budget.

He began airing programming from Radio Sputnik, which is run by the Russian government, in January 2020.

Criticism has increased since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Schartel says the $5,000 a month he gets paid by the Russian organization also helps keep his small station afloat.

He also says he wants to provide alternative programming with different viewpoints as way to support free speech.

Critics say he's promoting propaganda and misinformation.

