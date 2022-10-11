Miss Universe Organization investigating claims Miss USA competition was rigged

The Miss Universe Organization is looking into claims that this year's Miss USA competition was rigged after several contestants made such allegations.

Last week, Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel became the first Filipina American to be crowned the pageant's winner.

Soon after, however, several contestants, including Miss Alabama USA Katelyn Vinson, Miss Montana USA Heather Lee O’Keefe and Miss New York Heather Nunez

raised concerns about the legitimacy of Gabriel's win, AL.com and ABC News reported.

Some of the allegations include that Gabriel received extra attention from the Miss USA school officials, the news outlets reported.

According to the media outlets, both Gabriel and Miss USA officials have denied the claims.