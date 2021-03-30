Midwestern Pet Foods recalls list of dog, cat food products due to salmonella risk

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Midwestern Pet Foods is recalling some of its dog and cat food products because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The company based in Evansville, Indiana, says the affected products fall under the following brands: CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail, Sportmix, and Meridian.

The recalled products were produced at the Midwestern Pet Foods production facility in Monmouth, Illinois. Though, the company says only certain products manufactured there are part of the recall.

The affected products were distributed to retail stores nationwide and to online retailers.

Click here to see a complete list of the recalled products, including product descriptions, photos, expiration dates, lot numbers, and bag sizes. Lot code information may be found on the back of the bags with the following format: “EXP AUG/02/22/M1/L#”

If you have purchased one of the affected products, officials say don’t feed them to your pets or any other animals. Destroy the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them. You should also wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with these products should contact their health care providers.

Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, contact your veterinarian.

No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date, according to the FDA.

For additionally information click here or contact Midwestern Pet Foods Consumer Affairs at info@midwesternpetfoods.com or 800-474-4163.