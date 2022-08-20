Watch Now
Metal-detecting stranger retrieves woman's ring lost in sea

Francesca Teal
Francesca Teal/AP
This Sept. 2, 2020, photo provided by Francesca Teal shows her wedding ring in Groveland, Mass., that she feared was lost forever when it slipped off her finger at a New Hampshire beach. A stranger who responded to a Facebook post found the ring using a metal detector. (Francesca Teal via AP)
Francesca Teal
Posted at 6:23 PM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 18:23:21-04

HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman’s diamond wedding ring is back on her finger after a man with a metal detector responded to her social media plea for help and found it at the bottom of the ocean.

Francesca Teal tells The Boston Globe that she was tossing a football with her husband this month at North Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire, when the ring slipped off.

A man with a metal detector found it buried beneath the sandy ocean floor after she posted a plea on Facebook.

The ring once belonged to the woman's great-grandmother.

