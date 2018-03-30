'Member's Mark' canned chicken recalled due to possible contamination of hard plastic

Tony Downs Food Company, Inc is recalling more than 96,000 pounds of chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic.

"The problem was discovered on March 27 after the firm received two consumer complaints regarding extraneous material contamination," according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service website.

The canned chunk chicken breast items were produced on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, 2017 and sold nationwide. The following products are included in the recall:

12.5-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” Lot code 17333 Case code 9816 Use-by date of Nov. 29, 2020 Establishment number “P-65” inside the USDA mark of inspection



50-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark FOOD SERVICE PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” Lot code 17332 Case code 9817 Use-by date of Nov. 28, 2019 Establishment number “P-65” inside the USDA mark of inspection



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them, but instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Steve Suri, Director of Food Safety, at (507) 642-3203 Ext 1302.