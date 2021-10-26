Man admits to supplying drugs that authorities say led to rapper's death

The man who supplied drugs that would eventually be ingested by rapper Mac Miller has reportedly agreed to a plea deal.

According to PEOPLE, Stephen Walter is pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl and could face up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors allege that Walter was part of a supply chain and intentionally provided counterfeit oxycodone pills that would be given to Miller's drug dealer.

Miller died of an overdose in 2018.

Prosecutors claim Miller would not have died from an overdose if the pills did not contain fentanyl, CBS News reports.

Two other people have also been charged in connection to Miller's death.

Miller was 26 years old.