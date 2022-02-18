LGBTQ representation on tv is growing, but there's room for improvement

LGBTQ representation on television is growing.

Advocacy group GLAAD reports it’s getting a boost mostly from streaming platforms.

GLAAD published its “Where We Are on TV” report this week.

It found that on traditional tv, broadcast during primetime, nearly 12% of characters are LGBTQ.

That’s an increase of 2.8% since 2021, marking a new record high since the group started tracking representation on television.

For the first time in the report’s history, lesbian characters make up the majority of LGBTQ characters on tv.

Racial diversity is also up.

The group added five new streaming services to its report, including Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+ and Peacock.

This helped drive up the number of LBGTQ characters on streaming to a total of 358.

However, the group did not see improvement in all areas.

GLAAD reported it only found two tv characters living with HIV and they both appeared on one show – FX’s Pose.

This marks a decrease from 2021.

The report also mentions no network has created a show that features an LGBTQ-majority cast the way some cable programmers have.