Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Lawyer: Man charged in Whitmer plot swayed by FBI informant

Alleged 'ringleader' in Whitmer kidnapping plot planned to take hostages at Capitol building, set it on fire
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Andrew Harnik/AP
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., speaks before Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama speak at a rally at Belle Isle Casino in Detroit, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Alleged 'ringleader' in Whitmer kidnapping plot planned to take hostages at Capitol building, set it on fire
Posted at 10:37 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 10:37:10-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer for one of the men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 has told jurors he was a near-homeless, pot-smoking “misfit” who was influenced by an FBI informant whom he met at a protest.

Defense attorney Christopher Gibbons on Wednesday refuted a prosecutor’s claim that Adam Fox was a mastermind of the plot against the Democratic governor.

He said during opening statements in a federal courtroom in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that “Fox did not commit a crime in this case."

Four men face trial: Fox, Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris. Prosecutors say the men came up with the plan to snatch Whitmer in 2020 because they were angry about pandemic restrictions.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News