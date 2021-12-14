Kroger ending certain benefits for unvaccinated workers

Kroger announced Tuesday that it will no longer offer paid emergency leave for unvaccinated workers who contract COVID-19, multiple news outlets reported.

Fully vaccinated employees reportedly won't be affected by the change in policy.

Unvaccinated salaried employees who are enrolled in Kroger's health care plan will also be subject to a $50 monthly surcharge, CBS News reported.

Hourly unionized workers will not have to pay the fee, the company said.

Kroger offers a $100 incentive payment for employees that get fully vaccinated, which the company says will continue.

“As we prepare to navigate the next phase of the pandemic, we are modifying policies to encourage safe behaviors including vaccination,” a Kroger spokesperson said in a statement that was obtained by CNBC.

Kroger is one of the largest employees in the U.S. with more than 465,000 employees.