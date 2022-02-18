Kim Potter to be sentenced Friday for fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright

Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who was convicted of second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last spring, will learn her sentence on Friday.

Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu will impose the sentence during a hearing scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

According to CNN, prosecutors have asked the judge to impose the "presumptive" 86 month sentence, which would amount to seven years and two months in prison. Potter's attorneys have asked Chu to impose a lighter sentence, citing her lack of a criminal background and her "evident contrition."

Attorneys say that Potter will again apologize to Wright's family during Friday's hearing.

Wright died on April 11, 2021, during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis. Potter and her partner had pulled over Wright for improper signaling, expired tags and an improper air freshener hanging in his windshield.

During the traffic stop, officers realized that Wright had an outstanding warrant. When they tried to take him into custody, Wright tried to flee the scene in his vehicle.

Potter fired her weapon and fatally shot Wright. She later testified that she mistakenly pulled her firearm when reaching for her stun gun, and her body camera footage shows she yelled "Taser!" before firing the fatal shots.

The shooting sparked several days of unrest in Brooklyn Center. The incident occurred as the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was getting underway just miles away.