Injured Copperfield trick participant loses lawsuit appeal

FILE - llusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas on April 24, 2018. The Nevada Supreme Court has upheld a jury’s findings that illusionist David Copperfield and the MGM Grand weren't financially responsible for a British tourist’s injuries during a Las Vegas Strip show in 2013. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted at 3:57 PM, Apr 15, 2022
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has upheld a jury’s findings that illusionist David Copperfield and the MGM Grand weren't financially responsible for a British tourist’s injuries during a Las Vegas Strip show in 2013.

Gavin Cox and his wife accused the multimillionaire magician, the hotel and business entities of causing permanent brain injuries to Cox when he fell while participating in an onstage vanishing act.

A jury in May 2018 found Cox responsible for his own injuries, and he received no monetary damages.

The state high court said Thursday it was OK that jurors were shown surveillance video of Cox walking his dog outside court with apparent ease.

