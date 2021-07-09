'I'm devastated': Olympic gold medalist Raisman searching for missing dog in Boston

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman is turning to the public for help after her dog ran away in Boston during a weekend fireworks show.

"My dog Mylo was terrified of fireworks and ran off," she tweeted on July 3. "He has a tag on and a leash. Please let me know if you see him."

By Friday, Raisman said her dog has possibly been spotted in several areas within Boston, but with no videos or pictures, it's hard to tell if it's actually her dog, she informed her of more than one million followers on Twitter.

Raisman tweeted on Tuesday that she was offering a reward for Mylo’s return.

"Appreciate your kindness and support," the three-time gold medalist said on Twitter. "I’ve seen so many people helping me look for Mylo and I can’t even begin to say how thankful I am."