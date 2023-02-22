Watch Now
Heinz trying to locate man who survived at sea on nothing but ketchup and spices

In this photo provided by Colombia's Navy press office, castaway Elvis Francois is attended by Colombian Navy members after he was rescued near the department of La Guajira, in the extreme north of Colombia, as he sits on board the merchant ship CMA CGM Voltario at the port of Cartagena, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. According to the Navy, the 47-year-old from Dominica said he had been adrift for 24 days in the Caribbean Sea after he was repairing a boat last December near the island of Sint-Maarten in the Netherlands Antilles.
Posted at 12:37 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 13:11:12-05

Heinz is asking for the public's help in tracking down a man who was rescued at sea and reportedly survived on only ketchup and spices.

According to the Colombian military, the man, identified as Elvis Francois, was rescued in December after someone noticed he had written "HELP" on the hull of his boat and called authorities.

The military says Francois, who is of Dominican descent, told them that he was making repairs to the sailboat when changing weather conditions dragged it out to the open sea.

Francois, who reportedly has no knowledge of navigation, was unable to maneuver the boat back to land. Officials said he was stuck at sea for 24 days before he was located 120 nautical miles away from Puerto Bolívar in the Caribbean Sea.

After hearing about Francois' story, Heinz said it wants to locate him so they can "celebrate his safe return home and help him buy a new boat."

Heinz said it has contacted the government of Dominica and the Colombian Navy, but noted that their attempts to track down Francois have been unsuccessful.

