GOP lawmakers vote remotely more often after initial scorn

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 28, 2022. Just seven Republicans, along with most Democrats, used remote voting in the House when it began two years ago as the pandemic erupted. So far this year, over half of GOP lawmakers have used the proxy voting system at least once, along with nearly all Democrats. More than 50 of the Republicans who’ve used it this year also once signed onto a lawsuit seeking to declare the practice unconstitutional. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 12:57 PM, Apr 20, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Just seven Republicans, along with most Democrats, used remote voting in the House when voting-from-somewhere-else was first allowed two years ago as the pandemic erupted.

So far this year, however, over half of GOP lawmakers have used the proxy voting system at least once, along with nearly all Democrats.

More than 50 of the Republicans who’ve used it this year also once signed onto a lawsuit seeking to declare the practice unconstitutional.

And one Democrat who’s used it for almost every vote this year has made three flights as an airline pilot.

An Associated Press look at House data shows proxy-voting acceptance by both parties has grown.

