Gerber Baby searching for its next 'spokesbaby'

Gerber Baby is on the search for its next "spokesbaby."

The company said children up to four years old could enter the 2022 photo search, and the ideal candidate must have a playful smile that lights up a room.

An irresistible giggle is strongly preferred, in addition to an undeniable lovable personality, Gerber says.

One lucky winner will win $25,000 and earn the title of chief growing officer.

The child will also be featured on the company's social media accounts and its marketing campaigns throughout the year.

The baby food company says it'll match the grand prize by donating $25,000 to the March of Dimes for the first time this year.

The deadline to submit photos is Friday.