Georgia deputies injured in crash after person fires at them

MACON, Ga. — Two sheriff's deputies in Georgia were injured in a crash Monday after someone fired shots toward them during a vehicle chase.

WMAZ-TV reported the chase happened in Bibb County.

The sheriff's office said two investigators in an unmarked vehicle were following a person in a dark gray Dodge Charger. The person was wanted for a previous case. When the investigators turned on their sirens, someone began firing at them from the Charger.

The Charger sped off. The vehicle with the two investigators left the road and hit a light pole.

The sheriff's office said the investigators were not shot, but they had non-life-threatening injuries from the crash. They were taken to a hospital.