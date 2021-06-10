French man sentenced to 4 months in prison for slapping Macron

The 28-year-old man who slapped French President Emmanuel Macron in the face was sentenced to four months in prison by a French court on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, Damien Tarel was arrested after slapping Macron in the face Tuesday while the French leader was visiting a small town in southeastern France.

Video of the incident showed a man slapping Macron in the face.

On Thursday, Tarel testified that his actions were impulsive and unplanned, and he was angered at France’s “decline.”

Tarel was convicted for violence against a person invested with public authority and was sentenced to four months in prison.

The court also sentenced him to an additional 14-month suspended sentence, the AP reported.

The court also banned him from ever holding public office and cannot own weapons for five years.