Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Former ITT Tech students get $3.9B in debt cancellation

Student Loan Forgiveness
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2016, file photo students find the doors locked to the ITT Technical Institute campus in Rancho Cordova, Calif. The U.S. Education Department announced Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, it will forgive student debt for more than 100,000 borrowers who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute chain but left before graduating. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Student Loan Forgiveness
Posted at 2:27 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 14:27:10-04

WASHINGTON — Students who used federal loans to attend ITT Technical Institute as far back as 2005 will automatically get that debt canceled.

This comes after authorities found “widespread and pervasive misrepresentations” at the defunct for-profit college chain.

The Biden administration says the action will cancel $3.9 billion in federal student debt for 208,000 borrowers.

It adds to the administration’s list of piecemeal student debt cancellations, but it provided no answers on broader student debt cancellation.

President Joe Biden supported debt cancellation as a presidential candidate and for months has been considering erasing up to $10,000 per borrower.

He promised a decision by the end of August.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms