Federal prosecutors won't seek charges in Shanquella Robinson's death

Federal prosecutors said they do not plan to seek charges in the case of an American, Shanquella Robinson, who died under mysterious circumstances at a resort in Mexico.

Authorities said that after an autopsy was performed when Robinson's body was repatriated back to the U.S., they were not able to find enough evidence to "prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed."

Robinson, 25, traveled with a group of six people for a vacation to San Jose del Cabo, Mexico. Her body was found on Oct. 29, and cell phone video recorded at the resort showed a violent fight before her death between Robinson and another woman with her group.

Charges were filed in Mexico against Daejahnea Jackson in connection to Robinson's November death.

The victim's mother, Sallamondra Robinson, spoke to Court TV in March and said, "I need someone to be arrested, and I need justice for my family and Shanquella, because it's been five months and they're out there living their life."

Investigators released a statement which said, "it is important to reassure the public that experienced federal agents and seasoned prosecutors extensively reviewed the available evidence and have concluded that federal charges cannot be pursued."

