Doctor: Biden likely has BA.5 COVID-19 variant

Adama Schultz/AP
In this photo provided by The White House, President Joe Biden talks on the phone with his national security team from the Treaty Room in the residence of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 22, 2022. Biden's physician says the president's COVID-19 symptoms have improved after a full day of treatment with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid and Tylenol. (Adam Schultz/The White House via AP)
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 09:56:07-04

President Joe Biden is likely infected with the BA.5 COVID-19 variant, according to his physician.

The Centers for Disease Control says the BA.5 variant makes up about 80% of all new cases. The variant is said to be more transmissible than other variants, but evidence shows it doesn't cause worse outcomes.

The president, who is vaccinated and twice-boosted, is taking Paxlovid, an antiviral medication to treat COVID-19.

"The president is responding to therapy as expected," said Dr. Kevin O'Connor.

Biden's doctor says the president's symptoms include a sore throat, loose cough and body aches, but his lungs remain clear.

The president's Twitter account has shown Biden working while he recovers from the virus.

