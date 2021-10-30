DHS releases guidance for non-citizens traveling into the US

The Department of Homeland Security is easing restrictions on non-essential travel at the border.

Starting Nov. 8, non-citizen travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have proper documentation can enter the U.S. via land ports of entry and ferry terminals.

“We are pleased to take another step toward easing travel restrictions at our borders in a manner that strengthens our economy and protects the health and safety of the American public,” said Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas.

Those engaging in non-essential travel must be prepared to "verbally attest to their reason for travel and COVID-19 vaccination status during a border inspection."

Non-citizens who attempt to enter the U.S. illegally are subject to removal or expulsion, DHS says.

The border has been limited to essential travel since March 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People engaging in essential travel will not have to show proof of vaccination until Jan. 2022.