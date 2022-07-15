Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana's death

Donald Trump. Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - Donald Trump, left, his son Donald Trump Jr., center, and his daughter Ivanka Trump speak during the unveiling of the design for the Trump International Hotel, in Washington, Sept. 10, 2013. Former President Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday, July 15, 2022, in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings, a delay that follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Donald Trump. Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 11:36:51-04

NEW YORK (AP)  — Former President Donald Trump and two of his children have gotten their questioning postponed in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings.

The delay follows the death of Trump's ex-wife Ivana.

The ex-president, son Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka had been scheduled for depositions starting as soon as Friday.

But New York Attorney General Letitia James' office said it had agreed to postpone them because of Thursday's news of Ivana Trump's death.

There are no new dates for the depositions.

A message was left with the former president's lawyer.

The younger Trumps' attorney declined to comment.

Last month, a Manhattan judge signed an agreement that called for Trump and his two children to give depositions that were slated to start Friday.

The former president has tried to stop James’ three-year investigation.

His lawyers filed an appeal with the Court of Appeals, but on June 14, the state's highest court rejected it.

The court ruled that there wasn't a “substantial constitutional question” that warranted their intervention in the matter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms