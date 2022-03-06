Watch
Cuomo rips 'cancel culture,' hints at political comeback

Posted at 2:27 PM, Mar 06, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Just six months after he resigned from office in disgrace over sexual harassment allegations, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared to be hinting at a political comeback in remarks at a Brooklyn church on Sunday.

Appearing at a church in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, Cuomo said he acknowledged his behavior wasn't appropriate but decried the “political sharks” in Albany who used the accusations to, in his words, effectively overturn an election.

Cuomo also hinted at a future role in public life but offered no specifics.

The Democrat resigned in August, days after an independent probe found he sexually harassed 11 women and that he and aides worked to retaliate against an accuser.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
