Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Donald Trump
File - Former President Donald Trump, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 10:34 AM, Mar 12, 2022
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Two lifelong Republicans representing neighboring congressional districts in South Carolina are unlikely players in the fierce debate over the future of their party.

Reps. Nancy Mace and Tom Rice are both facing spirited primary challenges from rivals backed by former President Donald Trump.

For Rice, the sin was his support for Trump’s second impeachment after the violent Jan. 6 insurrection ignited by the then-president.

Mace drew the ire of Trump and his backers by voting to certify President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election.

Trump will hold a rally Saturday in Florence, South Carolina, with their primary challengers.

