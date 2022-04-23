Watch
NewsNational

Actions

County grants approval for Amazon's helix-shaped HQ tower

Amazon-Headquarters Helix
AP
This artist rendering provided by Amazon shows the next phase of the company's headquarters redevelopment to be built in Arlington, Va. The Arlington county Board gave approval Saturday, April 23, 2022 to Amazon's plans to build a unique, helix-shaped tower as the centerpiece of its emerging second headquarters in northern Virginia.(NBBJ/Amazon via AP)
Amazon-Headquarters Helix
Posted at 2:35 PM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 14:35:04-04

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The Arlington County Board has given unanimous approval to Amazon’s plans to build a unique, helix-shaped tower as the centerpiece of its emerging second headquarters in northern Virginia.

Amazon announced plans last year for the 350-foot tower. It will support a second headquarters for Amazon that is expected to welcome more than 25,000 workers when it’s complete.

The helix stands out among several office towers granted approval in the redevelopment plans.

The spiral design features a walkable ramp wrapping around the building with trees and greenery planted to resemble a mountain hike.

The County Board approved the project at its Saturday meeting.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News