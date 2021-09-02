Costco places purchase limits back on select items amid COVID surge

Costco is placing purchase limits back on selected items amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

On its COVID updates section on its website, which was updated last Saturday, Costco said, "some warehouses may have temporary item limits on select items."

Although the company didn't specify what products would be limited, if you order paper towels through its website, under its product details, it says "limit 1 per member."

Costco

Costco has a "limit 2 per member" underneath its product details when purchasing toilet paper on its website.

Costco

The temporary limitation on products comes as the delta variant cases continue to surge through the U.S., which has reportedly caused Americans to panic-buying toilet paper again as they did at the beginning of the pandemic, according to USA Today and the Wall Street Journal.