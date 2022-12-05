CDC sees rise in flu cases in US as hospitalizations spike

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that flu cases in the U.S. are on the rise.

During a news briefing with reporters, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the rise of hospitalizations in the U.S. are the most they've seen.

Last week, the CDC reported nearly 20,000 patients were admitted to hospitals, which is more than double from the week before.

According to the CDC, 7.5% of patients experiencing flu-like illnesses visited a healthcare provider last week, which is the highest level the CDC has seen in the last decade.

Walensky added that two more children died from the flu last week, bringing the total to 14 children to die this flu season.

According to the CDC, they estimate that 78,000 patients have been hospitalized already this flu season.

"Of influenza A viruses detected and subtyped this season, 79% have been influenza A(H3N2) and 21% have been influenza A(H1N1)," the CDC said.

The influenza outbreak comes as the CDC is also seeing a rise in respiratory diseases such as a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The CDC recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu vaccine yearly.