California plan aims to triple sale of electric cars by 2026

Posted at 5:05 PM, Apr 13, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California wants electric vehicle sales to triple in the next four years to 35% of all new car purchases.

That's part of proposed rules released Tuesday by the California Air Resources Board that aim to reduce planet-warming emissions.

It puts the state on a roadmap to achieve Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ambitious goal of phasing out the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.

Californians could still drive and resell gas-powered cars.

The air board says passenger vehicles count for about a quarter of the state's greenhouse gas emissions, more than any other single source.

The plan faces a state and federal review process.

