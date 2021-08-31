California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation

A ferocious wildfire is approaching Lake Tahoe just hours after roads were clogged with fleeing cars when the entire California resort city of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate.

Communities just across the state line in Nevada are warned to get ready to leave.

The huge Caldor Fire has grown to more than 292 square miles.

Flames crossed state highways 50 and 89 and burned mountain cabins as it churns down slopes into the Tahoe Basin.

New firefighters arrived Monday evening and were dispatched immediately to protect homes.

Forecasters are warning of critical fire weather through Wednesday.

