Buses from Texas drop off migrants in frigid Washington, DC

WASHINGTON — Local organizers in Washington say three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve.

Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus dropoffs are in line with previous actions by border-state governors calling attention to the Biden administration's immigration policies. Tatiana Laborde, managing director of SAMU First Response, says the buses that arrived late Saturday were carrying around 110 to 130 people.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) FILE - A view of the security around the Vice President's residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, Jan. 17, 2021, with extra security.

Some were wearing T-shirts despite temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Fahrenheit. It was the coldest Christmas Eve on record for Washington.

Organizers had buses ready to take the migrants to a church where they stayed the night.