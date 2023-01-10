Watch Now
Bolsonaro tweets picture from Florida hospital amid unrest in Brazil

Brazil Capital Uprising US Parallels
Eraldo Peres/AP
FILE - Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, stand on the roof of the National Congress building after they stormed it, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 14:50:59-05

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted a picture from a hospital bed in Orlando, Florida. The politician said he was treated for complications from an old stab wound.

Several high-profile Democrats have called for Bolsonaro to be expelled from the U.S. following riots in Brazil that mirrored those on Jan. 6, 2021, in the U.S.

"Bolsonaro must not be given refuge in Florida, where he’s been hiding from accountability for his crimes," tweeted Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas.

"The US must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York tweeted.

According to The Associated Press, Brazilian police rounded up approximately 1,500 pro-Bolsonaro rioters who trashed the country's Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace.

Bolsonaro, who has been compared to former President Donald Trump, lost an extremely close election to leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in October.

Similar to Trump, Bolsonaro refused to concede after the election, reportedly complaining about the process.

Thousands of Brazilians want the pro-Bolsonaro protesters held accountable. They marched through the streets of Rio de Janeiro on Monday, touting democracy.

