Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, was fatally stabbed in San Francisco.

A San Francisco Police Department press release said officers responding to a stabbing on Main Street at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday found a wounded 43-year-old man who died at a hospital.

1/ Thread 🧵



.@crazybob was an incredible human being. Saying bob’s name in the past tense feels ridiculous.



I don’t even know where to begin. — Joshua Goldbard (@ThePBXGuy) April 5, 2023

Police did not identify the man, but MobileCoin confirmed Lee's death in response to an email from The Associated Press on Wednesday.

MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard said Lee made large contributions to Android at Google and was the first chief technology officer of Square before coming to MobileCoin.

No arrests have been made in the killing.