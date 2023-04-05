Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43 in San Francisco

Deadly stabbing occurred early Tuesday morning
Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, has been fatally stabbed in San Francisco.
Copyright 2023 Cable News Network, a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Aio Filmz via CNN Newsource
Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, has been fatally stabbed in San Francisco.
Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, has been fatally stabbed in San Francisco.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 13:05:26-04

SAN FRANCISCO — Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, was fatally stabbed in San Francisco.

A San Francisco Police Department press release said officers responding to a stabbing on Main Street at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday found a wounded 43-year-old man who died at a hospital.

Police did not identify the man, but MobileCoin confirmed Lee's death in response to an email from The Associated Press on Wednesday.

MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard said Lee made large contributions to Android at Google and was the first chief technology officer of Square before coming to MobileCoin.

No arrests have been made in the killing.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7