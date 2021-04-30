Blue Origin to start selling tickets to space beginning May 5

American privately-funded aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin wants to send you to space.

According to the company's website, it will begin selling seats on its New Shepard suborbital spacecraft next week. Prices have not been announced.

"It’s time. You can buy the very first seat on #NewShepard. Sign up to learn how at http://blueorigin.com. Details coming May 5th. #GradatimFerociter," the company announced on Twitter with a video.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos founded the company in 2000.

Passengers will get to ride 60 miles above the Earth and spend several minutes in weightlessness before the capsule parachutes back to Earth.

More details will arrive on May 5, which marks the 60th anniversary when NASA astronaut Alan Shepard — after whom New Shepard is named — was sent on a 15-minute suborbital journey.