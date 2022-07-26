Bialik, Jennings to reportedly continue 'Jeopardy!' hosting duties

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will reportedly share hosting duties on "Jeopardy!" for the foreseeable future.

According to Deadline, the duo is finalizing deals for the upcoming season of the highly-watched show.

Bialik and Jennings appear to be fan favorites following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek. They have also been praised within the industry. "Jeopardy!" won the Daytime Emmy Award this year for Outstanding Game Show.

In addition to sharing hosting duties on the syndicated show, Bialik will host “Celebrity Jeopardy!” on ABC, according to Variety.

Bialik and Jennings were not the show's original pick to lead the show. They took over for Mike Richards, who stepped down as Trebek’s successor after past sexist remarks resurfaced. Richards had been the executive producer of the game show.