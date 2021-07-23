Watch
NewsNational

Actions

As Tokyo Games open, can Olympic flame burn away the funk?

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File
GAMES.jpeg
Posted at 2:38 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 02:38:04-04

The Tokyo Games are arriving at last, after a yearlong delay.

They're a multinational showcase of the finest athletes of a world fragmented by disease.

They're also steeped in the political and medical baggage of the relentless pandemic.

Japanese are deeply divided on whether they should be taking place.

But organizing officials hope an opening ceremony that will be viewed by the world, but by almost no one in the stadium where it occurs, can overcome those hesitations.

The ceremony kicks off two weeks of athletic events that will be held in front of thousands of empty seats, just like the opening.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.