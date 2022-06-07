Arizona officers' inaction during drowning spurs probe

PHOENIX — A Phoenix suburb is reviewing how it handles water rescues as video of three police officers standing nearby as a homeless man drowns sparks outcry.

The Tempe Police Department says the officers are on paid administrative leave after last month’s drowning in a city lake.

An uproar arose after Tempe police released edited footage from officers’ body cameras as well as a transcript of the May 28 incident.

The transcript indicates 34-year-old Sean Bickings repeatedly pleaded for help.

A police union says officers are not trained for water rescues.

The city says it will look at protocols and where rescue equipment is placed around the lake.