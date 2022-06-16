Anti-vaccine doctor sentenced to prison for Capitol riot

A California doctor who is a leading figure in the anti-vaccine movement has been sentenced to 60 days in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington, D.C., also on Thursday sentenced Dr. Simone Gold to 12 months of supervised release and ordered her to pay a fine of $9,500.

Gold said she deeply regrets entering the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

She pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanor charge that carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison.

Gold, a former emergency room physician, said she didn’t intend to get involved in an event that was “so destructive to our nation.”

The sentencing comes as the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks hold public hearings. The committee is documenting then-President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the events leading up to the attack on the Capitol.