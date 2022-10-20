Watch Now
Anne Sacoolas pleads guilty to 2019 driving death of British teen

CNN Newsource
Posted at 5:01 PM, Oct 20, 2022
An American woman, who's also the wife of a U.S. diplomat, pleaded guilty Thursday to causing the death of a 19-year-old motorcyclist in 2019 in Great Britain.

CNN and ABC News reported that Anne Sacoolas pleaded guilty to careless driving in the death of Harry Dunn during a virtual appearance at a British court on Thursday.

Sacoolas was charged three years ago for driving into Dunn's motorcycle on the night of Aug. 27, 2019, near a U.S. air force base, ABC News and The Washington Post reported.

News outlets reported that she made international headlines when she was able to leave the country 19 days after the deadly accident because of diplomatic immunity.

When Britain tried to have her brought back to face charges, the U.S. government refused to extradite her, The Post reported.

Sacoolas is scheduled to be sentenced in November, The Washington Post reported.

The news outlets reported that she potentially faces five years in jail but could be sentenced to community service.

