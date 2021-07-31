Watch
Ammunition shelves bare as U.S. gun sales continue to soar

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File
In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Chris Puehse, owner of Foothill Ammo, displays .45-caliber ammunition for sale at his store in Shingle Springs, Calif.
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jul 31, 2021
SEATTLE (AP) — A shortage of ammunition in the U.S. is having an impact on law enforcement agencies, people seeking personal protection, recreational shooters and hunters.

And it also could deny new gun owners the practice they need to handle their weapons safely.

Manufacturers say they’re producing as much ammunition as they can, but many gun store shelves across the country are empty.

The ammunition shortage has caused some law enforcement officers to cut back on firearms training while a record number of people are buying guns for the first time, and prices for ammo continue to rise.

