Alexander Hamilton letter at center of legal fight returned

FILE - This image filed May 15, 2019, in federal court as part of a forfeiture complaint by the U.S. attorney's office in Boston shows a 1780 letter from Alexander Hamilton to the Marquis de Lafayette, that was stolen from the Massachusetts Archives decades ago. The letter written by Hamilton during the Revolutionary War and believed stolen decades ago from the Massachusetts state archives was returned Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, following a federal appeals court decision. (U.S. Attorney's Office via AP)
Posted at 7:57 PM, Oct 12, 2021
A letter written by founding father Alexander Hamilton during the Revolutionary War has been returned to the state of Massachusetts.

Authorities say the letter was reputedly stolen in the 1930s or 1940s by a "kleptomaniacal cataloguer" at the state archives.

A federal appeals court decision upheld a previous ruling that the letter is owned by Massachusetts.

Secretary of State William Galvin said Tuesday the letter is expected to be put on display at the museum for special events.

The letter was written in 1780 to the Marquis de Lafayette, spurring Massachusetts to send troops to Rhode Island to help allied French forces.

According to the Associated Press, the alleged cataloguer was eventually arrested.

The AP reported that the suspected cataloguer may have pilfered multiple rare documents.

