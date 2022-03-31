Watch
Alex Jones agrees to appear at deposition in Sandy Hook case

FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save America Rally," on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to five more individuals, including Donald Trump's ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Jones.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Posted at 3:05 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 15:05:26-04

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has agreed to appear at a deposition in Connecticut to answer questions in a lawsuit by relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.

That's according to new court filings by his lawyers Thursday, a day after a judge ordered fines against Jones for defying orders to attend a deposition last week despite his claim of illness.

Jones now says he can answer questions on April 11 and is asking the judge to put a hold on the fines.

There was no immediate ruling on Jones' requests. The families are suing him for calling the school massacre a hoax.

