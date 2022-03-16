About 60 Amazon workers stage walkouts over pay, break times
Amazon workers hold sigs after walking out of the Amazon DMD9 delivery station in Upper Marlboro, Md., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. A labor organizer says more than 60 Amazon workers across three delivery stations staged a walkout on Wednesday to demand a $3 raise and a return to 20-minute breaks. The walkout is being organized by a group called Amazonians United, which said in a statement that its demands were first brought up in December through a coordinated petition among six Amazon warehouses in the East Coast. (Damiana Dendy via AP)
