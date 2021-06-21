Watch
63 emaciated beagles rescued from Ohio home

One male beagle had apparently spent his entire life in a cage
Posted at 3:09 PM, Jun 21, 2021
Animal welfare agents spent the weekend caring for dozens of sick and abused dogs in one Ohio community.

Officials in Lawrence County say 63 emaciated dogs were found on Friday.

All of the dogs are believed to be beagles.

They have mange and most seem very scared.

One male beagle had apparently spent his entire life in a cage.

He had been used for breeding and had never been on a leash and had a negative reaction when anyone tried to touch him.

Only two puppies were in good enough shape that they were able to go to a foster home.

Authorities expect to file multiple charges in the next day or so against the homeowner.

