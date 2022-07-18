Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

4 wounded, 1 killed in shooting at an Indiana park

Four people were shot at a park in Beech Grove. Police say a vigil was happening at the time of the shooting.
beech grove.png
Posted at 8:24 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 08:24:43-04

BEECH GROVE — A violent day in central Indiana continued Sunday evening when four people were shot — one fatally — at Don Challis Park in Beech Grove.

According to Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley, officers responded to the 800 block of Ninth Avenue in Beech Grove. Upon arrival, officers located four people shot.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the three others shot, one is listed in critical condition. Two victims were reported stable. All three were transported to local hospitals.

According to Buckley, there was no active threat to the community. He urged citizens to avoid the area and stay home.

Buckley said the shooting occurred during a vigil, but he was not sure what the vigil was for.

Rep. Mitch Gore went to Twitter to voice his frustration with the shootings in Beech Grove and Greenwood.

Mitch Gore.PNG

Earlier on Sunday, a gunman killed three and injured two in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis mall. The gunman was fatally wounded by a witness.

This article was written by James Howell Jr. for WRTV.

TOP STORIES: Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations | US Marshals Service conducts initiative that leads to 60 arrests, including in Indianapolis | 11-year-old boy dies after fireworks incident in southwest Indiana | Grant County family seeking answers after their dog comes home spray-painted | 'Where's Lois?': Hoarder's death unearths mystery of his mother's death

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms