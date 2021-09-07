Watch
3-year-old boy found after lost in Australian woods for 3 days

Dean Lewins/AP
Anthony Elfalak, right, and his wife, Kelly, embrace after hearing their son AJ is found alive on the family property near Putty, north west of Sydney, Australia, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Three-year-old AJ was found sitting in a creek and cupping water in his hands to drink three days after he was lost in rugged Australian woodland. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)
Posted at 8:17 PM, Sep 06, 2021
Authorities say a 3-year-old wearing just a diaper and a sweatshirt was found after being lost in the Australian woodlands for three days.

According to the Associated Press, Anthony “AJ” Elfalak, who has autism and is non-verbal, went missing Friday afternoon from his family's property near the village Putty.

The AP reported that Elfalak was found about 1,500 feet from his home when crews in a helicopter spotted him sitting in a creek and drinking water by cupping it into his hands.

Authorities said he was in good condition, but had suffered a diaper rash, bitten by ants, so they took him to a hospital for observation.

Officials said he slept in the ambulance on the way to the hospital and woke up hungry, so he was given three slices of a pizza and a banana.

