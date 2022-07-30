Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

2 fatally shot at W.Va. nail salon; gunman killed by police

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jul 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 16:57:20-04

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — Police say a gunman fatally shot two people at a nail salon in West Virginia before officers fired at the shooter, killing him.

Summersville police said Friday that officers responded to an active shooter Thursday evening at Jo’s Nails & Spa.

Police say two officers shot the gunman and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police identified the alleged shooter as 52-year-old Patrick Wayne Cater and the two victims as 45-year-old Khuyen Van Le and 40-year-old Phi Anh Le.

The two victims were married coworkers.

Police Chief John Nowak said Cater had been working there earlier, left, and came back with a semiautomatic pistol.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms